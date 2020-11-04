BE PART OF THE TEAM

Jose Mourinho defends Harry Kane over controversial penalty incident

The Portuguese coach launched an impassioned defence of the striker’s actions.

By Press Association Wednesday 4 Nov 2020, 1:41 PM
1 hour ago 1,336 Views 2 Comments
The incident that led to the penalty for Harry Kane against Brighton.
Image: PA
The incident that led to the penalty for Harry Kane against Brighton.
Image: PA

JOSE MOURINHO has leapt to the defence of Harry Kane over criticism for the way he won a penalty in Tottenham’s 2-1 victory over Brighton.

Kane appeared to draw a foul from Adam Lallana to win the spot-kick, which he then converted.

But Spurs boss Mourinho launched an impassioned defence of the England striker during his press conference ahead of the Europa League tie against Ludogorets, claiming Lallana had been reckless.

“Harry Kane was in a position to control the ball and (Adam) Lallana came in a reckless fashion. Why are you saying it is clever?” Mourinho said.

“Clever is taking the ball and scoring a goal. It’s a foul.

“I thought it was a direct free-kick but VAR said it was inside the box because it was on the line. What are we talking about being clever?

“Harry Kane just wants to score goals. Lallana was reckless.

“Why are you speaking about us? Speak about Liverpool, Manchester United, City and others with ‘clever’ players and getting penalties. Don’t speak about Harry Kane.”

