St Pat's goalkeeper set to make international debut with Ghana

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC goalkeeper Joseph Anang is set to make his international debut with Ghana after he was called up to their senior squad for the first time.

Ghana will take on Nigeria in an international friendly this Wednesday in London. If Anang starts, he will the club’s ninth full international while with St Pat’s.

Anang was previously on loan with St Pat’s from West Ham in 2022 and returned to the Dublin side last season.

St Pat’s are currently fifth in the Premier Division table, and will travel to face Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds on Friday evening.

