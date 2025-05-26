The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
St Pat's goalkeeper set to make international debut with Ghana
ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC goalkeeper Joseph Anang is set to make his international debut with Ghana after he was called up to their senior squad for the first time.
Ghana will take on Nigeria in an international friendly this Wednesday in London. If Anang starts, he will the club’s ninth full international while with St Pat’s.
Anang was previously on loan with St Pat’s from West Ham in 2022 and returned to the Dublin side last season.
St Pat’s are currently fifth in the Premier Division table, and will travel to face Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds on Friday evening.
