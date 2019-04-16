This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 16 April, 2019
Major boost for Galway with star forward expected home from Australia this week and set to rejoin panel

Joseph Cooney’s return will bolster the Tribe’s attacking options after injuries to Joe Canning and Conor Cooney.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 16 Apr 2019, 11:23 AM
Joseph Cooney will return home from Australia this week.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

GALWAY HURLERS HAVE been handed a huge boost with the news that Joseph Cooney will return home from Australia this week and rejoin Michael Donoghue’s panel ahead of the Leinster championship. 

Cooney moved to Sydney late last year and missed Galway’s entire league campaign, but The42 understands he is expected home in the coming days.

He’s been a key player for Galway since making his debut in 2012, helping the Tribe end a 29-year wait without the Liam MacCarthy Cup two years ago.

The 28-year-old’s return is timely given the injury problems in the Tribe’s forward line of late. Joe Canning recently underwent groin surgery which ruled him out for the provincial campaign, while fellow attacker Conor Cooney suffered an ankle problem in club action earlier this month.

Joseph Cooney, an All-Star nominee in 2017, only transferred from his native Sarsfields to Michael Cusack’s in Sydney on 22 February. His transfer back to his home club is expected to be cleared by Thursday.

Sarsfields take on Kilnadeema-Leitrim in the Galway club championship on Saturday evening, although it’s unclear at this stage whether Cooney will feature.

It’s understood Cooney plans to return Down Under in the autumn following the conclusion of the All-Ireland SHC. 

The All-Ireland winner’s last game in the Galway jersey came in the Wild Geese Trophy game against Kilkenny in the New South Wales last November. 

