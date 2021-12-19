Andy Lee-trained Joseph Parker drops Derek Chisora three times to win thrilling rematch

JOSEPH PARKER EARNED a more comprehensive victory over Derek Chisora to close the chapter on their rivalry after an action-packed heavyweight rematch in Manchester.

Parker had prevailed via a disputed split points verdict in May after a short period spent working with Limerick’s former middleweight world champion Andy Lee. However, after more time spent under Lee’s wing — figuratively, at least — the former heavyweight titlist left little room for doubt this time around.

Chisora took a count in the fourth round with only the ropes keeping him upright. He was then put down by vicious uppercuts from his New Zealand foe in each of the seventh and eighth rounds but showed immense heart to continue, rallying in the closing stages to hear the final bell at the AO Arena.

Parker was unsurprisingly given the nod by all three judges – although scores of 115-110, 115-111 and 114-112 were perhaps a little closer than many anticipated – to stay on track for a second tilt at a world title.

Lee, meanwhile, had two other victorious fighters on the Manchester bill: English cruiserweight Jordan Thompson, tipped for world honours by promoter Eddie Hearn, moved to 12-0(10KOS) with a minute-long demolition of 4-0(2KOs) Pole Piotr Budziszewski, a late replacement.

A fight before Thompson, Parker’s fellow Kiwi David Nyika improved to 2-0(2KOs) as he beat French journeyman Anthony Karpin [5-6-2, 2KOs], who pulled out after a round citing a bicep injury.