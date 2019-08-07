This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
West Ham and Ireland midfielder Cullen to spend the season in the Championship

The 23-year-old is back at Charlton Athletic.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 7 Aug 2019, 6:45 PM
1 hour ago 1,894 Views 2 Comments
Josh Cullen will be a Charlton Athletic player until the end of the 2019-20 season.
Image: Charlton Athletic FC
Image: Charlton Athletic FC

WEST HAM UNITED’S Josh Cullen has returned for a second spell on loan at Charlton Athletic.

Having helped the club to achieve promotion via the League One play-offs in May, Cullen will stay with the Addicks until the end of the Championship season.

“I’m delighted. I didn’t think Josh was a possibility,” said Charlton boss Lee Bowyer. “I’m pleased to have someone with Josh’s ability, we saw how much he improved last year and what he brought to our team. We know he’ll give us 100% every time he trains and plays.”

The former Republic of Ireland U21 captain made 32 appearances for Charlton last season, signing off by helping the club to a 2-1 victory over Sunderland in the play-off decider at Wembley.

Upon the conclusion of his loan spell, Cullen expressed his desire to return to West Ham to fight for a place in the first-team.

Hammers chairman David Gold has explained via Twitter that Cullen’s loan deal stipulates he can be recalled by the Premier League club, if required, in January.

“I’m so happy about this signing,” said Steve Gallen, Charlton’s Head of Recruitment. “We’ve not let this go all summer. I’ve been chipping away at this every single day to make this happen. There have been days and weeks where you think it is definitely not happening but when we found out yesterday there was a slim chance, we were on it in a flash.” 

Essex-born Cullen has been included in the Ireland squad for all four of the Euro 2020 qualifying games to date, although he has yet to be awarded his first senior cap.

His contract at West Ham, for whom he has made nine first-team appearances, is due to expire next summer.

