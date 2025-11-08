Josh Cullen's late goal not enough to save Burnley at West Ham; Everton beat Fulham

West Ham United 3

Burnley 2

SUPER SUB TOMAS Soucek inspired West Ham to a second consecutive win after they sank fellow strugglers Burnley 3-2.

The Czech midfielder climbed off the bench to score for the second match running, and created a third for Kyle Walker-Peters, as the Hammers made it back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time since February.

Burnley, who had led through Zian Flemming before Callum Wilson equalised, pulled one back with the final kick of the match through Republic of Ireland international Josh Cullen — his second of the season.

So poor was their start to the season that six points from two matches is still not enough to lift West Ham out of the bottom three, but they are at least now level with 17th-placed Burnley.

Everton 2

Fulham 0

IDRISSA GUEYE AND Michael Keane supplemented Everton’s misfiring attack in a 2-0 win which extended Fulham’s woes on the road to a fifth successive match.

With the Toffees’ two strikers Beto and Thierno Barry scoring just one Premier League goal between them so far this season, there is an imperative for others to chip in.

But in a team boasting the attacking talents of Jack Grealish, Iliman Ndiaye and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, it was their defensive midfielder and centre-back who made the difference.

The two teams had scored just 22 between them in 20 combined Premier League matches so the first goal was important and Gueye’s intervention, in the fourth minute of first-half added time, was even more crucial as an offside flag denied Everton on three occasions in a match they should have won more comfortably.

Gueye stabbed home his second of the campaign after Tim Iroegbunam had completely fluffed his shot in front of goal from a James Tarkowski header which rebounded off the crossbar.