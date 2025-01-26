Juana Stella got a double in the first half as the Spanish took a 19-0 half-time lead. Ireland rallied with tries from Katie Whelan and Katie Corrigan and but it wasn’t enough as Spain claimed the win.
Mixed fortunes for Ireland's Sevens teams in Perth play-offs
IRELAND’S MEN TOOK 11th place in Perth with a 19-17 win over the USA in the HSBC World Sevens Series.
Josh Kenny and Inigo O’Brien scored straight after the half-time break and it proved the difference for the Irish.
Inigo O'Brien. Travis Hayto / INPHO Travis Hayto / INPHO / INPHO
Adam Channel and Lucas Lacamp scored late tries for the US but by then Ireland had enough of a cushion to secure the result in the 11th-place play-off.
Ireland’s women lost their 11th place play-off to Spain, 24-12.
Katie Whelan. Travis Hayto / INPHO Travis Hayto / INPHO / INPHO
