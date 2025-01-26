Advertisement
Josh Kenny. Martin Siras Lima/INPHO
Freerugby 7s

Mixed fortunes for Ireland's Sevens teams in Perth play-offs

Men’s team beat the USA while women’s side lost to Spain.
10.56am, 26 Jan 2025

IRELAND’S MEN TOOK 11th place in Perth with a 19-17 win over the USA in the HSBC World Sevens Series.

Josh Kenny and Inigo O’Brien scored straight after the half-time break and it proved the difference for the Irish.

inigo-obrien-dejected-after-the-game Inigo O'Brien. Travis Hayto / INPHO Travis Hayto / INPHO / INPHO

Adam Channel and Lucas Lacamp scored late tries for the US but by then Ireland had enough of a cushion to secure the result in the 11th-place play-off. 

Ireland’s women lost their 11th place play-off to Spain, 24-12.  

katie-whelan Katie Whelan. Travis Hayto / INPHO Travis Hayto / INPHO / INPHO

Juana Stella got a double in the first half as the Spanish took a 19-0 half-time lead. Ireland rallied with tries from Katie Whelan and Katie Corrigan and but it wasn’t enough as Spain claimed the win.

