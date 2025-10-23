CONNACHT FORWARD JOSH Murphy has had his red card against the Bulls overturned and is free to face Munster this Saturday, The 42 understands.
Connacht's Josh Murphy cleared to face Munster as Bulls forward Wessels hit with 9-game ban
LAST UPDATE | 46 mins ago
CONNACHT FORWARD JOSH Murphy has had his red card against the Bulls overturned and is free to face Munster this Saturday, The 42 understands.
The URC will later today confirm the rescinding of Murphy’s red card, which he received for striking the Bulls’ Jan-Hendrik Wessels in the head following an alleged incident in the first quarter of the South Africans’ 28-27 win at Dexcom Stadium last Friday.
The URC this afternoon confirmed that Springbok front row Wessels has been suspended for nine games for allegedly grabbing Murphy’s genitals prior to the Connacht man’s red card.
The 24-year-old will miss South Africa’s November Tests and the Bulls’ Champions Cup openers, albeit both the player and the club have the right to appeal his suspension.
Wessels was cited under Law 9.27, which states that “a player must not do anything that is against the spirit of good sportsmanship”.
“This includes grabbing, twisting or squeezing the genitals,” a statement issued by the URC on Thursday afternoon emphasised.
The three-person independent disciplinary panel were satisfied that an act of foul play had occurred; that it met the red card threshold; and that the offence merited a suspension at the low end, starting at 12 weeks.
Wessels’ ban was then reduced by three weeks “due to the player’s good conduct prior to and at the hearing and good record”.
In the 18th minute of the URC Round 4 clash between the western province and last season’s beaten finalists, Connacht blindside Murphy twice lashed out at Bulls hooker Wessels after the players became entangled on the ground.
Murphy struck the South African in the head in full view of referee Mike Adamson, with whom the Connacht man immediately remonstrated.
The outraged Murphy gestured towards his groin area and told Adamson, “He grabbed me here”, adding, “Sir, look at it back: he grabbed me here. I wouldn’t have done it otherwise.”
Adamson responded: “I understand what you’ve said. I will check that but listen, what you did is unacceptable…”
Adamson then deliberated with his TMO, Hollie Davidson, but no conclusive video footage of Wessels’ alleged offence could be found.
Murphy received a 20-minute red card, while Wessels remained on the field for a narrow Bulls win at Dexcom Stadium.
But Murphy will now face no further punishment for his red card, while Wessels is set to miss the next nine games for club and country.
