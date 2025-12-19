More Stories
Josh Rock. Alamy Stock Photo
Josh Rock wins through to second round at Ally Pally

Mickey Mansell loses out to Lenny Gates.
6.15pm, 19 Dec 2025

NORTHERN IRISHMAN JOSH Rock beat Gemma Hayter 3-1 to progress to the second round of the of the PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace

Rock established a two-set lead before Hayter struck back to win the third. The fourth set went to a deciding leg, which Rock won with an 81 checkout. 

Mickey Mansell, from Northern Ireland, meanwhile, lost 3-2 to American Lenny Gates. 

Mansell won a 33-dart leg to win the first leg of the fourth set but despite taking the tie into a decider, he could not stop Gates winning out.

