Josh Rock wins through to second round at Ally Pally

NORTHERN IRISHMAN JOSH Rock beat Gemma Hayter 3-1 to progress to the second round of the of the PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace

Rock established a two-set lead before Hayter struck back to win the third. The fourth set went to a deciding leg, which Rock won with an 81 checkout.

Josh Rock battles past Gemma Hayter to progress to the second round ✅ pic.twitter.com/A7SVqO70AP — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) December 19, 2025

Mickey Mansell, from Northern Ireland, meanwhile, lost 3-2 to American Lenny Gates.

Mansell won a 33-dart leg to win the first leg of the fourth set but despite taking the tie into a decider, he could not stop Gates winning out.