Josh Rock wins through to second round at Ally Pally
NORTHERN IRISHMAN JOSH Rock beat Gemma Hayter 3-1 to progress to the second round of the of the PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace
Rock established a two-set lead before Hayter struck back to win the third. The fourth set went to a deciding leg, which Rock won with an 81 checkout.
Mickey Mansell, from Northern Ireland, meanwhile, lost 3-2 to American Lenny Gates.
Mansell won a 33-dart leg to win the first leg of the fourth set but despite taking the tie into a decider, he could not stop Gates winning out.
Darts