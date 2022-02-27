Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 27 February 2022
'Dreams stolen,' 'disgusting' - Catterall camp slams controversial Taylor win

The undisputed champion insisted that he won the fight after he was awarded the split decision.

By Press Association Sunday 27 Feb 2022, 9:51 AM
JACK CATTERALL CLAIMS his dreams were stolen after a controversial split decision saw Josh Taylor retain his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO light-welterweight belts in Glasgow.

The Chorley fighter put the champion down in the eighth round for a count of eight and looked to have got the better of the Scot over 12 rounds which kept referee Marcus McDonnell busy.

The Englishman, and much of the sell-out crowd at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, were surprised when the judges scored it 113-112 in favour of the Scotsman with the other two judges giving it 114-111 and 113-112 to the 31-year-old champion who now has a 19-0-0 record.

Reacting on Instagram, Catterall claimed two years of work was all for nothing.

He said: “You know what hurts the most, it wasn’t for me I done all of this for my family my team my town and country.

“My baby girl and misses, our future. Today I should of been waking up with all of the belts. 15 months out the ring, they all wrote me off. F***ed me in every way possible for over two years, finally got the fight.

“Sacrificed everything to fight one of the top p4p ranked fighters, gave him a lesson. For what. Boxing shame on you. Judges

