'He's taken it to the next level' - Leinster praise for world's best JVDF

LEINSTER DUO LUKE McGrath and Scott Penny waxed lyrical about Josh van der Flier after the Wicklow native was crowned World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year at the governing body’s awards ceremony in Monaco on Sunday.

Holding off competition from his own team-mate Jonathan Sexton, Antoine Dupont (France) and Lukhanyo Am (South Africa), van der Flier became just the third Irish man to claim this prestigious individual honour – following Keith Wood and Sexton himself in 2001 and 2018 respectively.

Given he was born in the same year (1993) as him, scrum-half McGrath knows van der Flier better than most in the Leinster set-up. Both players came up through the underage provincial and international ranks together, before featuring alongside each other at the senior grade in both the blue and green jerseys.

“He’s worked incredibly hard to get there. It was amazing to see. I obviously knew he had a great chance, but even just to see him get the best player in the world… he fully deserved it. So happy for him,” McGrath remarked at a media briefing in advance of Leinster’s United Rugby Championship clash against Glasgow Warriors on Saturday.

Advertisement

“He’s obviously an amazing player, but an unbelievable person. I’m delighted for his family as well. Dirk and Olly, his parents, will be over the moon. We saw Johnny winning it a few years ago obviously as well, which was huge.

“Even just to have someone a bit younger and less experienced. Even though he [van der Flier] has a number of internationals, to see him winning it was brilliant as well. It’s great to have Johnny and Josh both be World Players of the Year and both nominated. It gives everyone a great lift.”

Despite being one of his principle challengers for a Leinster starting berth at openside flanker, Scott Penny had nothing but praise for how van der Flier has developed into one of the game’s most respected back-rows.

“It’s obviously a big credit to him. He has put in a lot of work over the last few years and he’s obviously rewarded for that. Obviously we play in the same position, competing for the same spot and it can get intense at times, but that’s just the nature of the game. Outside the pitch, we’re really good mates and we get on well.

“There is a lot I can take from him as well. Over the last year or two in particular, he has upped his game and his ball-carrying. He’s taken it to the next level and it’s probably something I can look to follow on, in his footsteps.”

Since joining the province from the Welsh national team in the autumn of 2019, Robin McBryde had witnessed first hand how van der Flier has transformed himself into one of the top performers amongst a crowded pool of back-rows right across the four provinces of Ireland.

Exclusive

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis on the URC interpros and Champions Cup clashes this December Become a Member

A moment I’ll cherish forever..



Feeling very grateful to be part of two brillant teams with world class players, coaches and staff. I wouldn’t be in this situation without their hard work and the support of my family.



Congratulations to the other award winners and nominees. pic.twitter.com/sWlhQfRncr — Josh van der Flier (@joshvdf) November 21, 2022

The Leinster assistant coach outlined how much his all-round game has improved in recent years and why the formidable number seven is a role model for any up-and-coming player within the provincial system.

“He keeps on working on every aspect of his game. He is very diligent off the field and that pays dividends on the field then. He can just focus on playing. He has got so much going for him in his game, both sides of the ball. He’s an effective tackler, makes good decisions in and around the ruck defensively,” McBryde explained.

“In attack, he is one of the most explosive runners. He’s got great delivery if you use him in that scrum-half role off the line-out, makes good decisions with ball-in-hand. He’s great, he’s one of the fittest in the squad and he keeps working on his game.

“He is a great role model for any up and coming youngster. To have him in Leinster, you don’t have to look any further. He’s there on the doorstep. For the youngsters coming through, you’d be foolish not to learn from Josh. His work ethic, the amount of work he puts into studying the opposition etc. So fair dues to him.”