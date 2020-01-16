This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 16 January, 2020
Trevor Brennan's son Joshua named in France U20s Six Nations squad

Head coach Philippe Boher has made his selection for the opening ties against England and Italy.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 16 Jan 2020, 6:06 PM
1 hour ago
Joshua Brennan [right] has been included in the France U20 squad.
Image: INPHO
Joshua Brennan [right] has been included in the France U20 squad.
Image: INPHO

JOSHUA BRENNAN, THE son of former Ireland international Trevor, has been included in the France U20 squad for their opening Six Nations ties against England and Italy.

France head coach Philippe Boher has selected a squad of 34 players for the two home fixtures next month, with their first game against England taking place on Saturday 1 February.

Second row Brennan comes into the squad having previously been involved in the French U18 side that featured in last year’s Six Nations Festival, captaining the team in their clash with Ireland.

His brother Daniel, who is a prop, has represented France at U17, U18 and U20 levels, while also enjoying a stint at his father’s former club Toulouse.

He’s currently with Montpellier after signing a three-year contract in 2018.

France U20 Six Nations squad

Forwards

BAGGIANI Enzo (Union Bordeaux Bègles)
BAZIN Grégoire (RC Vannes)
BORDELAI Andy (Racing 92)
BRENNAN Joshua (Stade Toulousain)
CRAMONT Guillaume (Stade Toulousain)
GUILLARD Mickaël (RC Massy Essonne)
HADDAD Matthias (Stade Rochelais)
IKAHEHEGI Aselo (Racing 92)
JOSEPH Jordan (Racing 92)
LACHAUD Théo (RC Toulon)
LE CORVEC Mattéo (RC Toulon)
LOTRIAN Sacha (USA Perpignan)
MALLEZ Paul (Stade Toulousain)
MARAVAT Gauthier (SU Agen)
MONTAGNE Régis (FC Grenoble)
PEYSSON Yann (US Colomiers)
VANVERBERGHE Florent (RC Toulon)
WARION Adrien (Provence Rugby)
WITZ Fabien (Racing 92)
ZARANTONELLO Loris (SU Agen)

Backs

COSTOSSEQUE Théo (Racing 92)
DOLHAGARAY Thomas (Aviron Bayonnais)
DRIDI Erwan (RC Toulon)
DUMORTIER Ethan (Lyon OU)
FARISSIER Nathan (Lyon OU)
FUSIER Romain (FC Grenoble)
GERMAIN Baptiste (Union Bordeaux Bègles)
HULLEU Nathanaël (FC Grenoble)
LE GARREC Nolann (Racing 92)
MOEFANA Yoram (Union Bordeaux Bègles)
MOURA Joris (Lyon OU)
TIBERGHIEN Cheikh (AS Clermont Auvergne)
VIALLARD Kévin (AS Clermont Auvergne)
VILI Tani (AS Clermont Auvergne)

