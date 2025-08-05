Ireland and Shamrock Rovers teenage star Ralph signs for Sheffield United

IRELAND UNDERAGE INTERNATIONAL Joy Ralph has signed for Sheffield United.

The 19-year-old striker makes the move from Shamrock Rovers, joining the WSL 2 outfit on a one-year deal, with an option for a further year, for an undisclosed fee.

Ralph, one of the brightest young talents in the Women’s Premier Division, starred for DLR Waves before linking up with Rovers midway through the 2023 season.

The Dubliner scored 23 goals in 53 appearances for the Hoops across years; was nominated for Young Player of the Year and named in the PFA Ireland Women’s Premier Division Team of the Year in 2024.

“I’m absolutely buzzing,” U19 international Ralph said upon signing her first professional contract. “From being a young child I’ve always wanted to play professionally in England and to get this opportunity, I’m really, really grateful for it.”

"It's been a bit hectic but I wouldn't want to have it any other way. Getting the tour of Bramall Lane, it's unbelievable, it's just breathtaking when you first walk in and I'm absolutely buzzing to step onto the pitch..."



Joy Ralph on moving to the Blades 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/psA8ZPFHKa — Sheffield United Women (@sufc_women) August 5, 2025

Head coach Ash Thompson added: “We’ve been monitoring Joy closely for some time now and really pleased to have been able to get the deal done ahead of the new season.

“She’s a tenacious and exciting young forward who has been a proven goal scorer in Ireland for a number of seasons now, and we only see her adding more competition and quality to our attacking options.”

Rovers confirmed the move in a statement of their own. “Everyone at the Club would like to thank Joy for her contribution to Shamrock Rovers over the past 24 months and wish her all the very best with the move to the UK.”

It’s the latest significant loss for the Hoops following the departures of Ruesha Littlejohn and Katie Keane last month. Keane’s move to Leicester City was confirmed by the WSL club last night.

Stephanie Zambra is in interim charge after Collie O’Neill recently stepped down.