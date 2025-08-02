Shelbourne beat Cork City to go top of the table

SHELBOURNE BEAT Cork City 2-0 at Turner’s Cross today to go top of the Women’s Premier Division on goal difference.

Athlone Town, who began the day at the summit, were in Champions League action, and Shels knew a win was necessary to put pressure on their rivals.

American striker MacKenzie Anthony broke the deadlock just after the half-hour mark, and Ireland international Aoibheann Clancy’s late penalty made sure of the victory, which resulted in the Leesiders dropping to the bottom of the table.

In a battle between third and fourth, Wexford beat Shamrock Rovers 2-1 as ex-Ireland international Stephanie Zambra suffered a first defeat in her second game as interim manager, having guided her side to an emphatic victory over Waterford on Tuesday.

Ella Kelly’s goal gave the visitors a half-time lead at Ferrycarrig Park, but the hosts produced a positive response after the break.

Becky Cassin’s spectacular effort drew her side level in the 66th minute before Aoife Kelly’s close-range finish won it with 18 minutes of normal time remaining.

Elsewhere, Bohemians overcame DLR Waves 5-2, with Katie McCann hitting a hat-trick, to make it six wins in a row in all competitions for the Gypsies.

Sarah Power had opened the scoring for the visitors at the UCD Bowl, while Savannah Kane made it 4-1.

Amber Cosgrove previously equalised for DLR Waves early in the second half, and Amber Cullen scored a stoppage-time consolation goal for Laura Heffernan’s side.

Having begun the day at the bottom of the table, Sligo Rovers picked up just their second win of the season away to fellow strugglers Waterford and moved up to 11th as a result.

The visitors were aided by a 29th-minute red card for Waterford’s Stephanie Dumevi.

Captain Emma Hansberry opened the scoring with a brilliant goal from 30 yards out eight minutes before the break.

Alan Doherty sealed the win in the second half, getting on the end of a free kick to double her side’s advantage in the 65th minute.

In the late game, fifth-place Galway rescued a point against Peamount United.

Eleanor Ryan-Doyle, who recently returned home after a four-year stint in England, headed the visitors in front at Eamonn Deacy Park.

But Amanda Smith’s deflected finish drew Galway level in the 67th minute, as the spoils were shared.