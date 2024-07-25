Joyce confident Galway now have the hard edge to succeed

GALWAY MANAGER Pádraic Joyce is confident the Tribesmen have developed an edge in their play to capture the Sam Maguire Cup for the first time since he won his second All-Ireland title in 2001.

A mean defence which has only conceded one goal in nine championship matches and an ability to carve out wins in tight games against the likes of Dublin, Mayo and Donegal is testimony to the way Galway have strengthened since going down to Kerry in the All-Ireland final two years ago.

“We looked to get a bit more of an edge into Galway,” said Joyce. “We would probably have been seen as something of a soft centre over the years but I think the lads have proven in the last couple of years that there is a good edge to them and they can mix the game either way they want.

“Even when I played myself in my own time we lost a lot of games by a point coming down the stretch with teams we shouldn’t be losing to, but we did. And I think teams have been pressing, ‘let’s get Galway down the stretch and they will wilt or they will fold’, but thankfully I think that perception is gone now because we have gone down the stretch, particularly this year, with some of the top teams in the country and we stuck it out.’

Joyce said it has become more and more difficult for the management team to select the starting side and after an injury-stricken league campaign gave an abundance of opportunities to the extended squad, the Galway manager was straight up about the task they face making selections.

“Very difficult,” he added. ‘I’d be getting phone calls as to ‘why I’m not on and why I should be on’ which is great. Over the years you wouldn’t get as many of them but the lads themselves know that it is really hard.

“John Daly was an All-Star centre-back two years ago, Kieran Molloy should have got an All-Star. They can’t even make the six at the back at the minute. It’s great. Brilliant competition in the squad and brilliant for management but, have to say, the lads understand that and realise that but there is still great competitiveness there. When the lads are playing, those that aren’t will shake their hands and wish them well.”

Joyce is now in his fifth year in charge of the Tribesmen. This is their second All-Ireland final appearance. He played in four of them, including the draw and loss to Kerry in 2000, along with the wins over Kildare in 1998 and Meath in 2001.

He has 39 players in the squad and a backroom team of 23. So, which is easier or, perhaps more aptly, which is less difficult, playing or managing?

“It’s easier as a player because you only worry about yourself. Management you have to worry about the 62 people that are involved in the whole squad, getting everyone there logistically, where you go, where you stay.

“Every decision will come back down to me but we are lucky that we have a great logistics man in Sean Rhatigan who looks after a lot of it but between the two of us we will get it right.”