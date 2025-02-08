Joyeuse sparks Newbury celebrations for Henderson

JOYEUSE SOARED to victory at Newbury to keep in the William Hill Hurdle trophy in the yard of Nicky Henderson.

The grey is from the family of Epatante and like that mare is owned by JP McManus, for whom Henderson and Nico de Boinville combined to win this race last season with Iberico Lord.

That horse was part of the lineup once again, but De Boinville opted to ride Joyeuse and she went off a 9-2 chance under a favourable weight.

She thrived in a fast-paced race on soft ground, bursting clear in the final stages and crossing the line at a canter when eight lengths ahead of Sam Thomas’ Lump Sum.