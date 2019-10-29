This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 29 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Munster extend Ferreira's contract as Rowntree arrives to begin coaching role

The southern province also confirmed that Chris Cloete is back in training after recovering from injury.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 29 Oct 2019, 3:00 PM
48 minutes ago 1,950 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4870820

jp-ferreira Munster defence coach JP Ferreira. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

MUNSTER DEFENCE COACH JP Ferreira has signed a two-year contract extension which will keep him with the province until the end of the 2021/22 season.

The South African has impressed in his role since his arrival as a member of Johann van Graan’s coaching staff in December 2017.

Munster have had the best defensive record in the Guinness Pro14, as well as boasting the meanest defence in the Heineken Champions Cup pool stages, for the past two seasons.

Ahead of Saturday’s Pro14 game away to Cardiff Blues, Munster also confirmed today that Graham Rowntree has arrived to begin his role as forwards coach.

graham-rowntree Graham Rowntree on the training ground with Munster this afternoon. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The former England and Lions prop linked up with his new employers in Limerick yesterday, having completed his stint as Georgia forwards coach at the World Cup.

The Munster contingent who were involved during Ireland’s unsuccessful World Cup campaign are due to return to their province next week, with Joey Carbery set to rehab the ankle injury that troubled him during the tournament in Japan.

Elsewhere, Chris Cloete has returned to training for Johann van Graan’s side after he was sidelined with an ankle injury sustained in the win against Southern Kings in South Africa earlier this month. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie