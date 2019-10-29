Munster extend Ferreira's contract as Rowntree arrives to begin coaching role

Munster defence coach JP Ferreira. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

MUNSTER DEFENCE COACH JP Ferreira has signed a two-year contract extension which will keep him with the province until the end of the 2021/22 season.

The South African has impressed in his role since his arrival as a member of Johann van Graan’s coaching staff in December 2017.

Munster have had the best defensive record in the Guinness Pro14, as well as boasting the meanest defence in the Heineken Champions Cup pool stages, for the past two seasons.

Ahead of Saturday’s Pro14 game away to Cardiff Blues, Munster also confirmed today that Graham Rowntree has arrived to begin his role as forwards coach.

Graham Rowntree on the training ground with Munster this afternoon. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The former England and Lions prop linked up with his new employers in Limerick yesterday, having completed his stint as Georgia forwards coach at the World Cup.

The Munster contingent who were involved during Ireland’s unsuccessful World Cup campaign are due to return to their province next week, with Joey Carbery set to rehab the ankle injury that troubled him during the tournament in Japan.

Elsewhere, Chris Cloete has returned to training for Johann van Graan’s side after he was sidelined with an ankle injury sustained in the win against Southern Kings in South Africa earlier this month.

