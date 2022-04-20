Toulouse full-back Mallia suspended for Champions Cup clash with Munster

TOULOUSE FULL-BACK Juan Cruz Mallia will miss the European Cup quarter-final against Munster after being handed a four-week suspension.
The 25-year-old Argentina international was sent off in the 11th minute of the last 16 first leg against Ulster for a dangerous mid-air challenge on Ben Moxham.
Having already missed the return leg in Belfast last Saturday, Mallia will not be able to play again before 9 May, the EPCR confirmed this afternoon.
He will also miss Toulouse’s next two Top 14 matches against Toulon and La Rochelle.
