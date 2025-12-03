A NOW FULLY firing Juarno Augustus is hoping to make a significant impact for Ulster on Friday when the province host Racing 92 in the first round of European Challenge Cup games.

The 27-year-old new signing had arrived at the province last summer with a back issue and then three games in damaged a bicep which forced him to miss the defeat to the Lions before returning to feature in last weekend’s rousing home victory over Benetton Rugby.

“I feel good and I played on the weekend, and didn’t feel it (the bicep), so I’m in the clear,” said Augustus who contributed for an hour last Friday evening in the URC clash with the Italian club.

The former Northampton Saint, who had such an impact in last season’s Champions Cup semi-final win at Leinster before then missing out with injury for the loss to Bordeaux in the final, is optimistic that his experience in European competition will be beneficial at Ulster.

Advertisement

“Hopefully I can bring some of that (European) experience into the team and make it a little bit easier for the guys in this competition,” added the South African backrower who began his professional career at the Stormers.

Steve Haag Sports / Darren Stewart/INPHO Steve Haag Sports / Darren Stewart/INPHO / Darren Stewart/INPHO

“I feel like the next couple of years might see me at my peak, so, hopefully I can play well (at Ulster), do well and see how it goes from there.

“I got married in the summer, moved over here and found a place. So hopefully I can settle in pretty well (at Ulster) and take it from there.”

For Augustus, leading by example is at the core of his game: “I’ll say something if I feel it’s needed, but I won’t just say something just to say it. I like leading with actions rather than talking.

“Usually, I would try and get my hands on the ball as soon as I can, just to kind of get the feel for the game and get used to what the tempo is and what the contact level is.

“If it’s not a carry, I’ll try and make an early tackle as well. Just to kind of feel the opposition and what they can bring.

“For me, as early as I can, I try and get involved in the game.”

The pile-driving player is encouraged by what he has already seen at Ulster, who have won four from five prior to hitting Europe, and he is upbeat their good form can be maintained.

“We’re on a roll, so hopefully we can continue doing this,” he added.