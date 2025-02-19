Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham receives two-match Liga ban after ref fallout

REAL MADRID’S JUDE Bellingham was hit with a two-match La Liga ban on Wednesday by the Spanish football federation’s disciplinary committee after he was sent off for dissent.

The England international was dismissed during the champions’ 1-1 draw at Osasuna on Saturday by referee Jose Munuera Montero.

Bellingham, who insisted he had been expressing his frustration and not insulting the referee, will miss league matches against Girona and Real Betis on 23 February and 2 March.

The disciplinary committee said Madrid’s attempts to show that Bellingham had not insulted the official were “insufficient” to remove “the presumption of veracity of the referee’s report”.

In the seconds prior to his red card, Bellingham was remonstrating with referee and is seen in video footage to tell Montero, “I’m talking to you with respect.” But as his protestations were shot down, the England midfielder appeared to say “f*** off” as he turned away from the official to prepare for play to restart.

Bellingham maintains his dismissal was due to Montero misinterpreting his frustrated “f*** off” — which he claims he intended to express only to himself — as a more direct insult aimed at the official.

Note: the below video contains NSFW language as Spanish pundits dissect the incident.

So Jude Bellingham got a red card for saying "I'm talking to you with respect, fuck off" 🤡 pic.twitter.com/dWlXzilhIX — Kay | Snapchat & IG Ads (@KayRMFC) February 15, 2025

“I think you can see clearly in the video, I remember the incident very well, it was an expression (I was saying) to myself,” the 21-year-old Bellingham contended.

“I’m not even directing myself towards the referee, but obviously there was a misunderstanding. He’s believed that I’ve said (something insulting) to him.”

A Real Madrid source told AFP the club will appeal the decision.

Referee Munuera Montero has faced online abuse and threats in the days since sending off Bellingham, which the federation described as “repulsive”.

Real Madrid have attacked Spanish refereeing in recent weeks, calling it “rigged” in a letter they sent to the federation and published on their website.

Los Blancos have not won in their last three league games and rivals Barcelona now lead the table on goal difference.

– © AFP 2025, with additional reporting by Gavan Casey