Saturday 24 September 2022
Jude Bellingham's highly rated brother signs first professional contract

17-year-old Jobe has committed his future to Birmingham City.

By Press Association Saturday 24 Sep 2022, 11:09 PM
17 minutes ago 661 Views 0 Comments
Jobe Bellingham (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

BIRMINGHAM TEENAGER Jobe Bellingham has signed his first professional contract with the club on his 17th birthday.

Bellingham, brother of England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude, accepted Birmingham’s undisclosed contract offer in July when he agreed to sign this month after he turned 17.

Birmingham said on their official website: “With this milestone reached, he has officially penned terms on his first pro deal with the football club.

“Earlier in the summer, he signed a scholarship with Birmingham City and this season has made four first-team appearances, bringing his personal tally to seven in royal blue.”

Jobe Bellingham made his Blues debut aged 16 as a substitute in their FA Cup defeat to Plymouth in January and he has made three appearances off the bench in the Sky Bet Championship this season.

He is currently on international duty with England U18s, who are scheduled to play the Netherlands, the Faroe Islands and Belgium in the Pinatar Cup in Spain.

Jude Bellingham made 44 appearances for Birmingham – he also made his Blues debut aged 16 – before joining Dortmund in 2020.

