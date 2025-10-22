JUDE McATAMNEY HAS been cut by the New York Giants after he missed two kicks in their 33-32 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
The 25-year-old missed a PAT (point after touchdown) following the Giants’ second touchdown, and another PAT which would have pushed his team 33-30 ahead with just 40 seconds remaining, a lead which would have required the Broncos to score a touchdown or send the game to overtime.
Jude McAtamney cut by New York Giants after missed kicks in loss to Denver Broncos
Instead the Broncos went on to claim a dramatic win through a last-second field goal. Neither of McAtamney’s missed kicks were blocked.
The former Derry U20 Gaelic footballer took up American football during the Covid-19 pandemic. After moving to the US in 2021, McAtamney signed for the Giants in 2024 as an undrafted free agent.
He became the first Irish-born placekicker to feature in a regular NFL game since 1985 when he replaced the injured Graham Gano against the Washington Commanders in November last year.
McAtamney took responsibility and apologised to teammates after his misses on Sunday.
“It’s on me,” McAtamney told reporters. “I missed vital points at vital times today. I’m not going to shy away from that.
“The snap and the hold was good. It was my lack of execution on the kicks. I’m not going to shy away from my mistakes and letting the team down.
“I’ll take full responsibility, I let everyone in the changing room down. I’ve got to make my kicks once it comes up, it’s as simple as that.”
McAtamney added that he felt his process had been good as he attempted his final kick at the posts.
“Honestly, when it came off the foot, I thought it was good,” he said. “I looked up, and it was wide right. I was as shocked as everyone else.”
He leaves the Giants after going 9-for-12 in extra points and 1-for-1 in field goals.
