'He's taught me and he's always there to help' - Postlethwaite salutes Ireland star McCloskey

IT’S ALL BEEN a bit of a blur for Jude Postlethwaite since being called into Andy Farrell’s Six Nations squad, but the promising 23-year-old centre is still buzzing from experiencing national camp.

This weekend, he gets a run-out for Ulster away to the Ospreys and is expected to be handed a rare enough start in midfield as Stuart McCloskey remains absent due to being a nailed-on starter for Farrell.

Indeed, McCloskey, one of Ireland’s most impressive and important players, has been hugely influential for Postlethwaite who has also been making a favourable impression this season.

“He’s one of the best centres in the world and it’s good to see him showing that,” said Postlethwaite, who is seemingly inked in at Ulster as the eventual successor to the province’s long-serving number 12.

Advertisement

“He’s taught me and he’s always there to help,” Postlethwaite said of the 33-year-old.

Though Postlethwaite trained with Ireland ahead of last summer’s tour to Georgia and Portugal he has still been star-struck at being parachuted in last month, following Bundee Aki’s ban, as this squad contains many players and Farrell who had all been previously absent due to the Lions.

“I was really excited when I got the call from Andy Farrell and it was great to just get there and see what it’s all about.

“It’s been challenging as well, but I have familiar faces in there, so it’s good,” he said with a nod towards the other Ulster players in the current Irish squad.

“That camp in Portugal (pre-France) was a big learning for me; just getting over my details over there but in the last two weeks, I’ve knuckled down, got over all my stuff and really enjoyed it.

“I’ve learned a lot over the last year and been in camps, but this is definitely a new level.

“Goody (Andrew Goodman) and Si (Simon Easterby) are really good as they keep you up to speed and then obviously players like Garry Ringrose, Tom Farrell and of course Stu (McCloskey) help you a lot as well.

On Saturday, though, all that matters is that he helps Ulster win at the Brewery Field.

“I’m excited to put a performance in for the team.

“The first session back, at the end of last week, you’re sort of getting the plays back in your head, but then it all comes back to you.”