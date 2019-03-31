'We won ugly, who cares?' - Klopp still believes in 'fairy-tale' title tilt for Liverpool

JURGEN KLOPP STILL believes in Liverpool’s chances of a “fairy-tale” Premier League title triumph after their dramatic 2-1 win over Tottenham on Sunday.

An own goal from Toby Alderweireld in the 90th minute gave the Reds victory, sending them two points above Manchester City at the top of the table, having played a game more.

Spurs looked to be heading for a deserved point after Lucas Moura cancelled out Roberto Firmino’s opener, but Hugo Lloris failed to catch a Mohamed Salah header and the ball bounced over the line off Alderweireld to send Anfield into raptures.

Klopp admitted afterwards he had no idea how the winning goal was ultimately scored, but he is not at all concerned that this was an “ugly” win.

“I was relatively calm because it was a surprise, that situation,” the Liverpool manager told Sky Sports. “I saw nothing and saw the players celebrating, I had no clue how the ball went in.

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino celebrate Liverpool's late winner. Source: Martin Rickett

“I wasn’t happy we conceded, but we needed it a bit. First half, we had fantastic chances; second half, we had heavy legs, couldn’t really play, they changed only a little bit, but we didn’t adapt well.

“After that, we started playing more and had the chances. We should know there’s always a moment you can use.

We had to work the whole game for two situations. It’s clear we can play better football but first half we had a lot of good moments, second half not many, but we had them, scored a goal, brilliant.

“If at the end of the season we can be first, it must be a kind of fairy-tale, a miracle. City won it last season and are still pretty good, full of greed and desire – we have to fight like crazy. There are 500 ways to win a game; today was slightly ugly. Who cares?

“I’m happy we don’t have any breaks now. We stay together, we’re all thinking the same thing – how you compete with the best team in the world for one position. We need training together to improve, do the right things. It’s all good. We will be there.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: