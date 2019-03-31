This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Liverpool produce seismic victory against Tottenham thanks to 90th-minute Alderweireld own goal

The Reds secured a dramatic late win at Anfield thanks to a last-minute own goal by Toby Alderweireld.

By The42 Team Sunday 31 Mar 2019, 6:28 PM
5 minutes ago 1,477 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4569790
Firmino, Salah and Wijnaldum celebrate.
Image: Martin Rickett
Firmino, Salah and Wijnaldum celebrate.
Firmino, Salah and Wijnaldum celebrate.
Image: Martin Rickett

LIVERPOOL BAGGED A dramatic late victory against Tottenham on Sunday, with Toby Alderweireld scoring an own goal in the final minute of normal time.

Roberto Firmino gave Jurgen Klopp’s side the lead with a precise header, before Lucas Moura levelled with 20 minutes left on the clock.

Mohamed Salah rose highest to head on target in the 90th minute, with Hugo Lloris’ late save coming off the shin of Alderweireld before winding up in the back of the Spurs net.

The42 Team

