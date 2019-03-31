Liverpool produce seismic victory against Tottenham thanks to 90th-minute Alderweireld own goal

LIVERPOOL BAGGED A dramatic late victory against Tottenham on Sunday, with Toby Alderweireld scoring an own goal in the final minute of normal time.

Roberto Firmino gave Jurgen Klopp’s side the lead with a precise header, before Lucas Moura levelled with 20 minutes left on the clock.

Mohamed Salah rose highest to head on target in the 90th minute, with Hugo Lloris’ late save coming off the shin of Alderweireld before winding up in the back of the Spurs net.

More to follow…

