BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 9 March 2021
Advertisement

Jurgen Klopp rules himself out of the running for the Germany job

Earlier today it was announced that Joachim Löw will step down from the role this summer.

By Press Association Tuesday 9 Mar 2021, 2:07 PM
1 hour ago 1,275 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5376233
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Image: DPA/PA Images

LIVERPOOL MANAGER JURGEN Klopp has ruled himself out of contention to replace Joachim Löw as Germany coach.

This morning it was announced that Löw will step down from his role as national team boss following Euro 2020 after asking to end his contract early.

Klopp was immediately installed as one of the favourites but the 53-year-old said: “Am I available for the job after the summer? No.

“Someone else will do the job and with the number of good German managers I am sure the German FA will find a good solution.

“I have three years left at Liverpool. You sign a contract and you stick to it.”

Löw, 61, took over from Jurgen Klinsmann in August 2006 and went on to guide Die Mannschaft to World Cup success in 2014, when they memorably defeated hosts Brazil 7–1 in the semi-finals.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Germany reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016, losing to hosts France, but then suffered an exit at the group stage of the World Cup for the first time in 2018 while also failing to impress in the inaugural Uefa Nations League campaign.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie