Jurgen Klopp rules himself out of the running for the Germany job

LIVERPOOL MANAGER JURGEN Klopp has ruled himself out of contention to replace Joachim Löw as Germany coach.

This morning it was announced that Löw will step down from his role as national team boss following Euro 2020 after asking to end his contract early.

Klopp was immediately installed as one of the favourites but the 53-year-old said: “Am I available for the job after the summer? No.

“Someone else will do the job and with the number of good German managers I am sure the German FA will find a good solution.

“I have three years left at Liverpool. You sign a contract and you stick to it.”

Löw, 61, took over from Jurgen Klinsmann in August 2006 and went on to guide Die Mannschaft to World Cup success in 2014, when they memorably defeated hosts Brazil 7–1 in the semi-finals.

Germany reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016, losing to hosts France, but then suffered an exit at the group stage of the World Cup for the first time in 2018 while also failing to impress in the inaugural Uefa Nations League campaign.