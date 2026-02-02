Justin Rose eases to tournament-record victory at Torrey Pines

A CLINICAL JUSTIN Rose held his nerve to secure the Farmers Insurance Open title at Torrey Pines with a tournament-record 23 under par total.

The 45-year-old Englishman, who took a six-shot lead into the final day – the biggest 54-hole lead at the tournament since Tiger Woods’ eight in 2008 – barely faltered as he carded a fourth-round 70 which included three birdies and a single dropped shot on the South Course to win by seven.

It was Rose’s 13th PGA Tour victory and netted him prize money of €1.45m ($1.73m).

Chasing history!@JustinRose99 makes the turn with a 7 stroke lead. He's currently on pace to set the scoring record @FarmersInsOpen, which is -22 held by George Burns and Tiger Woods.



📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/Lm6nj8ru1p — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 1, 2026

American Pierceson Coody’s 65 secured him a share of second place alongside Si Woo Kim and Ryo Hisatsune, who both had final-round 69s.

Joel Dahmen, who had started the day as Rose’s closest challenger, endured an eventful outward nine, which included bogeys at the fourth, eighth and ninth holes either side of back-to-back birdies, and then carded a five at the par-four 12th as he finished with a 73 and tied for seventh.

Waterford’s Seamus Power finished his week with a one-under par 71 to finish in a tie for 11th place, taking home over €162,000 ($193,000) in prize money as well as valuable FedEx Cup points as he bids to regain full tour membership for 2027.