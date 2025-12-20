Juve beat Roma to close in on Serie A leaders Inter; Mbappe matches Ronaldo record

JUVENTUS ARE CREEPING back into the Serie A title discussion after deservedly beating Roma 2-1 on Saturday and moving four points behind league leaders Inter Milan.

Francisco Conceicao and Lois Openda scored the goals which decided an engaging encounter in Turin as Juve claimed a second big win in as many matches after beating Bologna last weekend.

Juve stay fifth on 29 points but are only one point behind Roma who sit in the last Champions League spot and suffered a sixth league defeat of the season.

Evan Ferguson was introduced as a 56th-minute substitute at the Allianz Stadium, but Roma offered very little beyond Tommaso Baldanzi’s tap-in 15 minutes from the end, and the capital city outfit have now lost three of their last four matches in Italy’s top flight.

In Spain, Kylian Mbappe matched Cristiano Ronaldo’s club record for goals in a calendar year and Jude Bellingham also scored as Real Madrid beat Sevilla 2-0 on Saturday in La Liga.

French superstar Mbappe levelled Ronaldo’s tally of 59 goals in 2013 by stroking home a late penalty, after Bellingham sent Madrid ahead with a first half header.

The victory allowed Los Blancos, second, to cut the gap on leaders Barcelona to one point before the Catalans visit Villarreal on Sunday.

Gaining a third consecutive win across all competitions, after managing just two in the previous eight games, marginally eases the pressure on coach Xabi Alonso.

