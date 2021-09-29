Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 29 September 2021
Chiesa strikes to give Juventus huge win over Chelsea

Massimiliano Allegri’s side took down the European champions despite missing starting forwards Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata.

By AFP Wednesday 29 Sep 2021, 10:20 PM
1 hour ago 2,315 Views 1 Comment
Leonardo Bonucci and Manuel Locatelli of Juventus celebrate at full-time.
FEDERICO CHIESA PROVED to be a big game player once again with the only goal in Juventus’ 1-0 Champions League win over Chelsea which could kick-start their faltering season.

Sat 10th in Serie A after a succession of unconvincing performances domestically, Juve top Group H with a perfect six points thanks to a superbly taken winner seconds after half-time from Chiesa, one of Italy’s stars at Euro 2020.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side took down the European champions, despite missing starting forwards Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata, with a disciplined performance that sucked the life out of the Blues and restricted them to very little in front of goal.

Chelsea dominated the ball in the early stages but it was the home side who had the first real chances of the game, both of which came after pouncing on sloppy passes in midfield.

Adrien Rabiot was barracked by the home crowd in the 16th minute when after sprinting away on a break with almost the entire Chelsea team still upfield, he elected to play a pass to Federico Bernardeschi which was completely mishit and rolled to Edouard Mendy.

Four minutes later it was Chiesa’s turn to show the Blues a clean pair of heels after pinching the ball, only for his low shot from a tight angle to drift just wide.

Juve’s gameplan of sitting in and stopping Chelsea from getting a passing rhythm going worked but they initially lacked a focal point and too often let off the hook a Chelsea team missing the dynamism of N’Golo Kante and Mason Mount.

However they got the goal they deserved immediately after the break through Chiesa, who has had an uncertain start to the season but confidently met Bernardeschi’s through ball to lash home the opener at the near post.

Chelsea responded by again pressing Juve back into their box but again struggled to break through the hosts’ well-drilled backline.

It was Juve who were wondering how Bernardeschi didn’t double their lead in the 64th minute when he tripped over his own feet with the goal at his mercy.

And they were breathing a big sigh of relief with six minutes left when after a prolonged spell of Chelsea dominance Romelu Lukaku thumped wide after being nicely set up by Mateo Kovacic.

The home crowd roared at the misfortunes of Lukaku, former striker at their fiercest rivals Inter Milan, and right after Kai Havertz headed over the bar let out another shout of joy at the final whistle.

© – AFP, 2021 

