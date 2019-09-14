Sarri returns as injury-hit Juventus are held by Fiorentina

MAURIZIO SARRI’S FIRST game on the Juventus bench ended with a goalless draw at Fiorentina as the Italian champions held on despite losing three players to injury.

Former Chelsea coach Sarri missed the opening two wins of the Serie A season with pneumonia, but returned today, just days before Juventus travel to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

But the match in Tuscany proved costly for the reigning eight-time Serie A champions with winger Douglas Costa limping off early, followed by midfielder Miralem Pjanic and defender Danilo.

Brazilian Costa, who turned 29 on Saturday, pulled up with a hamstring problem minutes into the game, as Pjanic had a muscular issue just before the break with Danilo suffering cramps in the heat.

Sarri’s side are already missing injured captain Giorgio Chiellini, Mattia De Sciglio and Marko Pjaca.

They nevertheless held on in Fiorentina despite pressure from the hosts with former French international Franck Ribery impressive on his first start.

Ex-Bayern Munich player Ribery went off to a standing ovation from the crowd at the Artemio Franchi Stadium after an hour as his team earned their first point this season.

“I hadn’t played a game like this for almost three months,” said Ribery.

“I’m happy because I played an hour well. Good game today.

“We had few chances but Juve are a great team and it was very hot.”

Ribery and Federico Chiesa caused Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny problems early.

Ribery tested Szczesny after a Chiesa cross and then set up Dalbert who missed the chance to head in before the break.

Pjanic made way for Rodrigo Bentancur before the break with Ribery then doing well to neutralise a Cristiano Ronaldo counter-attack.

Sarri’s woes continued with Danilo going off with cramps making way for Juan Cuadrado, with a Chiesa effort flying over the bar.

Juventus had a chance to breakthrough in the 74th minute when Sami Khedira raced down the right to serve Ronaldo, only for German Pezzella to intercept.

A Ronaldo bicycle kick in the 85th minute, went high over the bar as Juventus settled for a point.

The champions are top of the table with seven points from three games but Inter Milan can move ahead when they host Udinese later on Saturday as Napoli host Sampdoria.