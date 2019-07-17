Juventus will be called 'Piemonte Calcio' in the new Fifa game

JUVENTUS WILL BE known as Piemonte Calcio on Fifa 20 due to the Italian’s club’s new exclusive partnership with Pro Evolution Soccer (PES), EA Sports has confirmed.

The Old Lady jersey was used on the front cover of Fifa 19 with Cristiano Ronaldo, but Konami now have use of official trademarks and intellectual property for the new PES game.

Instead, a club called Piemonte Calcio shall be created in their place on Fifa, using a custom badge and kits across all game modes. Piemonte (or Piedmont) is the region that Turin is in, while Calcio means ‘football’ in Italian.

In Fifa 99, EA Sports didn’t have the licence for the Brazilian Ronaldo, so they ended up calling him ‘A Calcio’.

The fictious club will, however, still include Juve’s real-world players in Fifa 20 and Fifa Ultimate Team EA Sports’ loss is a result of PES’ gain, with the game striking an exclusive “long-term” deal with Juve that will see the club’s players recreated via a “full-body 3D scan in order to recreate their likeness in the game as accurately as possible”.

eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020, the next edition’s official title, will also boast a link-up with Barcelona, whose players have featured on the covers of the past three PES titles, albeit the deal with the Blaugrana is not exclusive.

Among the other PES “partnered clubs” that will be fully licensed — though not exclusive — in the game are: Manchester United, Arsenal, River Plate, Palmeiras, Boca Juniors, Bayern Munich, Flamengo, Sao Paulo, Corinthians, Vasco Da Gama and Colo Colo.

It is not all bad news for EA Sports, however. Champions League winners Liverpool have struck a “long-term” deal of their own with the Fifa developers, who will become the Reds’ “official football simulation game partner”.

We are delighted to reveal our brand new EXCLUSIVE Partnership with #eFootballPES2020 and @officialpes!



Create some magic moments with the stars of our team in the ONLY football video game you can this year 🙌#JUVxPES https://t.co/l4TZC41oEp pic.twitter.com/98UApa5iNg — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) July 16, 2019

