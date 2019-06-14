This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Juventus to appoint Sarri as boss after reaching agreement with Chelsea

Reports in Italy say a sum of €3.5 million has been agreed, with Frank Lampard in line to be Sarri’s successor.

By AFP Friday 14 Jun 2019, 9:22 AM
48 minutes ago 1,088 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4682004
Maurizio Sarri is set for a return to Italy.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Maurizio Sarri is set for a return to Italy.
Maurizio Sarri is set for a return to Italy.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

JUVENTUS ARE READY to name Maurizio Sarri as their new coach today after agreeing a compensation deal with Chelsea, Italian media reported late on Thursday.

Sky Sport Italia claimed that a sum of €3.5 million has been agreed, with the money earmarked for the English Premier League club to use to bring former player Frank Lampard into the Stamford Bridge hotseat from second-tier Derby County.

Sarri will be free to sign a three-year deal with Italian champions Juventus, said the reports.

Sarri has been an uncomfortable fit with fans at Stamford Bridge, and despite winning the Europa League and finishing third in the Premier League, there is a perception the chain-smoking coach is unwilling to adapt tactics when things go wrong. He had been widely linked with Juventus, who are seeking a successor to Massimiliano Allegri.

Sarri succeeded Antonio Conte as Chelsea manager last summer after spending three years at Napoli. The 60-year-old enjoyed a tremendous start at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea went unbeaten in 18 games.

But Sarri endured consistent criticism from a significant portion of the club’s supporters throughout the campaign and suffered heavy 4-0 and 6-0 defeats at Bournemouth and Manchester City.

Chelsea, however, reached the League Cup final, which they lost on penalties to Manchester City, before finishing the season strongly.

Sarri claimed the first major trophy of his career when Chelsea beat Arsenal 4-1 in Baku to win the Europa League final last month.

© – AFP, 2019

AFP

