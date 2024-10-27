Juventus' teenage sensation scores twice to frustrate Inter

KENAN YILDIZ fired Juve back from two goals down to draw 4-4 in an incredible clash at Inter Milan on Sunday which allowed Napoli to extend their Serie A lead to four points.

Turkey starlet Yildiz came off the bench with around half an hour left at a packed and pulsating San Siro and brought third-placed Juve back from the dead with two superb finishes in the final 20 minutes.

The 19-year-old stunned the more than 70,000 home fans who were convinced that they were watching their team make a Scudetto statement when Denzel Dumfries rolled home what looked like Inter’s decisive fourth goal in the 53rd minute.

And although both teams lost ground on Napoli it will be champions Inter, in second, who will feel the sting of Sunday’s draw after missing a clutch of chances following Dumfries’ strike.

Inter were two ahead thanks to a beautiful strike from Henrikh Mkhitaryan, two Piotr Zielinski penalties, all in the first half, and Dumfries’ low finish not long after the break.

Juve meanwhile stay third, a further point off the pace after showing huge fight to bounce back and take a precious draw from their fiercest rivals.

Italian Serie A results on Sunday:

Inter 4 (Zielinski 15-pen, 37-pen, Mkhitaryan 35, Dumfries 53) Juventus 4 (Vlahovic 20, Weah 25, Yildiz 71, 82)

Lazio 3 (Noslin 21, Pedro 86, Vecino 90+5) Genoa 0

Monza 2 (Kyriakopoulos 23, Djuric 44) Venezia 2 (Ellertsson 15, Svoboda 39)

Parma 1 (Charpentier 80) Empoli 1 (Coulibaly 35-og)