Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Sunday 23 January 2022
Advertisement

Benzema forced off injured in Real's draw with Elche - sparking fears he may miss PSG clash

The French international hurt his hamstring in the 2-2 draw.

By AFP Sunday 23 Jan 2022, 5:38 PM
1 hour ago 924 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5662774
Benzema was forced off with an injury.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Benzema was forced off with an injury.
Benzema was forced off with an injury.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

REAL MADRID GAVE hope to their title rivals by drawing 2-2 at home to Elche as Karim Benzema missed a penalty and then went off injured at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It could have been even worse for Madrid, who were two down with 11 minutes left yet managed to rescue a point thanks to a Luka Modric penalty and a 92nd-minute header from Eder Militao.

Lucas Boye and Pere Milla had put Elche in sight of a shock victory.

But two dropped points against a team fighting for survival this season will have come as a welcome bonus for Sevilla, who would have expected to be punished for their own draw at home to Celta Vigo yesterday.

Benzema’s injury is perhaps the biggest concern. The Frenchman was clutching his left hamstring as he walked down the tunnel in the second half. Madrid will hope it is nothing serious, with their Champions League first leg against Paris Saint-Germain just over three weeks away.

It completed a miserable afternoon for Benzema, who had missed his first penalty as a Real Madrid player after scoring all of his previous 16.

Sevilla also came from two down to claim a 2-2 draw on Saturday before Atletico Madrid went one better, recovering from a two-goal deficit to beat Valencia 3-2 on a weekend of comebacks.

It means the gap between Sevilla in second and Real Madrid is back to four points and both sides perhaps end the weekend with a sense of an opportunity missed.

Eden Hazard was given his own opportunity after Carlo Ancelotti handed him a rare start and while the Belgian was certainly one of Madrid’s more creative players, he went off in the 79th minute, just before his team’s revival began.

spain-soccer-la-liga Real's Eder Militao celebrates scoring. Source: Manu Fernandez

Before kick-off, all of Madrid’s players came out wearing number 11 shirts in tribute to Paco Gento, who died aged 88 on Tuesday. On display were Gento’s 12 league trophies and six European Cups.

Real Madrid did just enough to create a handful of chances in the first half but overall they were lethargic, their passing sloppy and the sharpness of recent performances lacking.

Still, it looked like it would be enough when Vinicius Junior was hacked down by Helibelton Palacios in the 33rd minute and the referee pointed to the spot. The usually dependable Benzema, though, blazed over.

The miss galvanised Elche, who had defended resolutely and then gave themselves something to defend.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Yohan Mojica sent a ball down the left for Fidel to run onto, and he crossed into the area where Boye was free to nod in.

Madrid had a whole half to make amends but found it hard to click into gear and were not helped by Benzema departing. Hazard thought he had a penalty after going down under Diego Gonzalez’s challenge but the replay showed contact was light and the decision was reversed.

The chances grew increasingly strained, with shots rushed or from distance.

Elche were not unduly troubled and in the 76th minute they made it two, with the excellent Boye twisting away from David Alaba and shifting right to Milla, who drove into the far corner.

Madrid looked out on their feet but in the 82st minute they were handed a lifeline, as Alaba’s flicked header caught Milla on the hand and, in Benzema’s absence, Modric slotted in the penalty.

They had eight minutes to find an equaliser. Vinicius raced clear but Rodrygo shot wide and then in the 92nd minute, it came, as Vinicius retrieved an overhit pass off the line and crossed for Militao, who headed in.

With two minutes left, Madrid wanted a winner. Their frustration was palpable at the final whistle.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie