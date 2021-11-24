Benzema given one-year suspended sentence over Valbuena extortion bid

A FRENCH COURT on Wednesday gave Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema a one-year suspended sentence for complicity in a bid to blackmail his former France team-mate Mathieu Valbuena with a sex tape.
The sentence was tougher than that sought by prosecutors against the 33-year-old player over the 2015 extortion attempt, which led Benzema to be cast out of the France team for five-and-a-half years.
Benzema’s lawyers announced plans for an appeal.
More to follow…
