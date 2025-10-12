The Dublin inner city boy who won an All-Star for Monaghan after starting football at 17

IT’S THE day of the 2014 All-Ireland football qualifier between Monaghan and Kildare, and a substitute has just been withdrawn shortly after coming on.

Karl O’Connell has no objection to the decision. He knows why he’s back on the bench again during extra-time at Croke Park. There was barely enough time to really jack up his heartrate, but he has no complaints.

He was too pumped for his introduction in the 56th minute. Too determined to make an impact. Decisions, as a result, have been by ruined by overthinking.

“A hazard more than anything,” O’Connell says with brutal honesty about it all.

The final score is 2-16 to 2-14. Monaghan are through to the All-Ireland quarter-finals thanks to a Chris McGuinness goal in extra-time. The defending All-Ireland champions Dublin will provide the opposition but O’Connell knows he won’t see another minute out on the Croke Park grass this year. He can accept that.

But he also knows that he must limit the damage of his performance. Fearing the worst about his place in the player roster, O’Connell takes the Monaghan manager Malachy O’Rourke aside for a word.

“Don’t lose belief in me,” he implores. “Just don’t.”

****

O’Connell has retired from inter-county football at the age of 38. It’s rare to see a career stretch into the late 30s now, considering the demands on elite players. And yet, Monaghan have three such examples in recent seasons. Conor McManus, one of the most gifted forwards of his generation, stepped away at 37 at the beginning of 2025 following a career that stretched back to 2006.

Just a few months ago, Darren Hughes put the Monaghan jersey back in the bag at 38 following 19 years of service.

What are they putting in the water bottles up there to keep their players on the hook for so long?

O’Connell’s 14 years with Monaghan were almost entirely injury-free. A torn adductor muscle in 2024 was the only major casualty of his career. But otherwise, he had a clean engine. However, that’s just one part of the explanation behind his longevity.

“Probably insanity!” O’Connell laughs.

“It was a great cause and just seeing other previous players soldier on as much as they could.

“And just that belief that there was always something there as well. I think that’s the most important thing.”

Karl O'Connell in action against Dublin in the 2023 All-Ireland semi-final. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

****

Growing up in Dublin’s inner-city, GAA had no appeal for a young O’Connell. He can remember Vinnie Murphy bringing the Sam Maguire to his primary school after Dublin’s 1995 success, but cup didn’t really mean anything to him. And the sight of it didn’t stir anything in him either.

Home was Dublin 2 just behind St Stephen’s Green at a time when the area was quieter and less consumed by the bustling trade that exists there today.

Monaghan, the birthplace of his mother, always got a mention at home. More specifically, her home in Clones.

“It was Barry McGuigan this, Barry McGuigan that,” says O’Connell. “St Tiernach’s Park this, St Tiernach’s Park that. It was never Monaghan, it was Clones. The border town… the Fermanagh street.”

He’s not quite sure what inspired the move to Monaghan Town. He was between seven and nine when it happened. Adapting to country living after being a city dweller for so many years was strange for O’Connell. And of course, the accent attracted some attention too.

“As soon as the mouth was open, there was giggling. Did I pay much attention to it? Probably not but probably just naive to the whole thing. There’s a slight [Dublin] tinge every now and again.”

Hurling had entered O’Connell’s orbit by this stage but he didn’t pick it up again after the move. There was some soccer and rugby too, and he joined the Glaslough Harriers Athletics Club at around 11 or 12.

Ciarán O'Connell winning the men's 800m at the 2005 AAI Senior Track and Field Championships. INPHO INPHO

Running was in the O’Connell family; his brother Ciarán was an accomplished 800m runner who represented Ireland. Karl’s specialist subjects were the 200m, 400m and the Long Jump.

He never really considered making a burst for the international stage but he did win some All-Ireland medals, including a bronze in the 200m.

“Could I have got to that level? Probably not. I’m pretty confident saying that I wouldn’t. I did get some success out of it, but I think it was just more the friends that have made down there, the bit of crack.

“It’s a lonely sport. It’s tough training.”

It was those friends he made at the Athletics Club who invited him to enlist for the minor team in Tyholland GAA around 2005. At 17, O’Connell had never kicked ball before and wasn’t enthused to start now. But they kept persisting and he eventually gave in.

He has Ronan McNally, Shane Treanor and Ryan McKenna to thank for the introduction to a sport that would lead to 14 years of inter-county football, an All-Star and two Ulster SFC medals.

He was also on the last Ireland team to contest the International Rules series against Australia in 2017. O’Connell would love to see a revival for the competition if the two competing nations could find a place in the calendar for it, and were willing to make really thrive again.

Karl O'Connell arriving in Australia for the 2017 Compromised Rules. Tommy Dickson / INPHO Tommy Dickson / INPHO / INPHO

There was clearly a place for O’Connell in football on account of his quick feet. But trying to marry speed with co-ordination was a struggle at the start. When he tried to solo, his body would be a few steps forward before he would realise that the ball was back on the ground.

“I remember a particular drill the first night on Tuesday. It was just a simple case of four cones and the outside one cone in the middle, and you’re just running to the cone, soloing and then just returning back. The ball was bouncing. I’m laughing at it now [but] it was tough.

“It took time. The other skills were easy enough to grasp. I was just trying to get there in a hurry with the ball, but obviously trying to realise I’m not soloing as quick as I wanted to. The management team were a big help.”

His first competitive game didn’t go well. In fact, it made him “question everything” about his future in football. But the encouragement kept coming from those around him. His potential was still clear. And by about halfway through that first season, O’Connell could feel himself becoming more comfortable on the ball.

Monaghan great Declan Loughman took over the Tyholland seniors in 2007, and recommended O’Connell for a trial with the county U21 team.

But by O’Connell’s recollection, he was “absolutely not ready for it.” He knew there was a lot more road to travel before making a charge at the inter-county grade.

And then Eamonn McEneaney came by to open up the door for him again.

****

Those first few seasons with Monaghan were bumpy. Year one saw O’Connell work his way into championship selection, scoring a goal against Antrim in the 2012 Ulster SFC quarter-final. He started their semi-final defeat to Down and their Round 2 qualifier clash with Laois which marked the end of their campaign after a 2-12 to 0-12 loss.

Malachy O’Rourke took over in 2013, guiding the Farney County to a sensational Ulster crown when they took down the then All-Ireland champions Donegal in the final. It was Monaghan’s first provincial title since 1988. But O’Connell was struggling to fit in to O’Rourke’s vision for the team.

Malachy O'Rourke celebrating Monaghan's Ulster final win in 2013. Donall Farmer / INPHO Donall Farmer / INPHO / INPHO

“It was like I had to go again. And the reality is when people get ahead of you and they play well, it’s very hard to knock those people out, no matter how well you’re playing. So, 2013, still, we won an [Ulster] championship, an unbelievable achievement.

“But it was one of those things where I need to win one of these here while playing. That was next target in 2014.”

O’Connell started his rebuild with a strong league campaign, and was confident he would feature in the Division 2 final against Donegal. But despite being named to start, he was informed before game day that he would not be playing. He did make a brief appearance as a 73rd minute substitute, replacing Darren Hughes as Monaghan were crowned champions after 1-16 to 1-10 win.

But it wasn’t the part in the play he wanted.

“I got a good run in probably the last three or four league games going into the Division 2 League final. Felt like I played very well, got dropped before the final, which was very, very tough to take.

“I was just gutted when Malachy phoned. And you have to put the brave face on. You have to play along like you’re still playing, the family’s going down, they’re talking about the game. Obviously, the team comes out and you’re starting, but behind it all, you know you’re lost. That was incredibly tough.”

O’Connell clocked some more match minutes during the Ulster championship, including the final where Donegal took the title back after reversing the result of their 2013 meeting.

But then came that horror appearance against Kildare in the qualifiers. O’Connell needed another reboot.

****

O’Connell is thankful for Malachy O’Rourke’s patience, and his willingness to do as O’Connell asked, and keep believing in him.

“The boys could have sat down, and said this isn’t working but they didn’t,” he says looking back.

But now, in 2015, it was time to repay their faith. O’Connell points to a Dr McKenna game against Jordanstown as a milestone moment. He was breaking lines, cutting through tackles and contributing to scores. He could feel the wheel starting to turn. His plan for cementing a place in the team was simple: nothing less than 10/10 performances and give O’Rourke no choice but to start him.

In July, Monaghan and Donegal contested the Ulster final for the third year in a row. O’Connell played the full game from half-back, scored a point and helped his county win a second provincial championship in three seasons.

“It was nearly a constant reminder every weekend: ‘Do not give him an opportunity to drop you.’”

****

O'Connell carrying possession in the 2018 All-Ireland semi-final between Monaghan and Tyrone. Tommy Dickson / INPHO Tommy Dickson / INPHO / INPHO

It was Conor McManus who was the first to mention talk of an All-Star in 2018. It was something of a heads up. O’Connell knew he had played well that season as Monaghan fell short of a place in the All-Ireland final after a one-point defeat to Tyrone. It’s one of the seasons where he believes Monaghan came closest to cracking the All-Ireland enigma.

The 2023 campaign, which also ended at the semi-final stage after a 1-17 to 0-13 defeat to Dublin, remains a sore memory for O’Connell too.

But as for whether he considered himself to be in contention for an All-Star in 2018, he never gave his credentials much thought. Then the message came through from his teammate Darren Hughes, congratulating him on the accolade. O’Connell is just one of 10 Monaghan men to carry such an honour.

“We should have an awful lot more,” he says in bewilderment. “My own club man Gary McQuaid missed out harshly, probably for a preferred Dublin and Kerry quartet in 2007. But he was the best player in that half-back line and could have replaced any one of them.

“Was I expecting it? I never really thought about it. I was thinking of the players around me [who] were going to get it. I honestly believe that we could have had a number of the players who could have got one. Ryan and Drew Wylie were unbelievable.”

****

O’Connell was ready to inform Gabriel Bannigan of his decision to retire before a work call pulled the Monaghan manager away from their chat. There was another missed call after that. O’Connell interpreted it as a sign that perhaps there was another season in the legs.

The club championship with Tyholland was looming with three consecutive weeks of games to face into. If he could withstand it, he was confident that he could go again with Monaghan.

“By the time I got to the third game I was done and dusted,” O’Connell continues. “I think it was five or 10 minutes before half-time and I really felt dead on my feet and likewise into the second half. I was just thinking, ‘The decision is made.’”

Inter-county retirement means more time to give to the club that started this wild ride when he was 17. He has three children at home too. The twins, Indie and Theo, are five while the youngest Mila is two. His wife Antoinette is also pursuing a career in reflexology, a treatment which O’Connell has tested out and is happy to recommend to other GAA players.

“I was very happy to be the test dummy. It’s unbelievable. The treatment’s not a relaxation point, but there is that element to it where you can sit back and points are being pressured from a recovery point of view.”

It’s been a wonderful life for the boy from Dublin’s inner city who became Monaghan’s ultimate late bloomer.