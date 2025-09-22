Two-time Ulster SFC winner and 2018 All-Star O'Connell retires from Monaghan

MONAGHAN DEFENDER KARL O’Connell has announced his inter-county retirement.

O’Connell, who joined the panel in 2012, departs with two Ulster SFC titles in 2013 and 2015 along with National League medals in Division 3 [2013] and Division 2 [2014 and 2025].

He also received an All-Star at half-back in 2018 and was part of the 2017 International Series that travelled to Australia.

O’Connell’s exit follows Darren Hughes who announced his retirement from the Monaghan footballers in August.

“Unfortunately, my time has come to retire from the Monaghan Senior Football Team,” O’Connell said after announcing his retirement. “The Last Dance Part 4 is the final act for me. Although the decision was easy to make, I still found it incredibly hard to mutter the words to Gabriel [Bannigan]. It has been an absolute privilege to wear the jersey and play for Monaghan.

“I would like to thank the managers and backroom teams over the years for their persistence and belief in me that allowed me to become the player I became known as.

“My club, Tyholland GFC. Representing Monaghan wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for Owen McNally and Angela McKenna who came knocking on the door. From the committee, the locals, players, past & present, and to my closest friends, thank you so much for your support over the years. It has meant a lot, and I will always be forever grateful for it.

“To the Monaghan fans, again, your support was always a big help. Through the good or bad times, you were there.

“To my teammates past and present. Thank you so much for everything over my career. The battles, the joys, the lows, the laughter, and the memories. I am glad I got to share them with you.

“And most importantly, to my family, again, this would not have been possible if it weren’t for your belief and sacrifices that was made for me. I will never be able to thank you enough.”