Sunday 17 January 2021
Karl Sheppard forced to retire from football at 29

The striker has called it a day having been diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis.

By The42 Team Sunday 17 Jan 2021, 2:58 PM
Karl Sheppard, file photo.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

FORMER CORK CITY striker Karl Sheppard has been forced to retire from football at the age of 29.

Sheppard made the announcement today on social media, citing his being diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis as the reason behind the premature end to his career. 

“365 appearances and 89 goals later it is now time to hang up my playing boots. At 29 I should be in the prime of my sporting career, unfortunately 2 months after my best season, I was diagnosed with Psoriatic Arthritis”, wrote Sheppard.

“At first I didn’t think this would affect me, however the past two seasons have shown my body cannot meet the demands of professional football. I have tried everything during this time to stay injury free but this was an impossible task.” 

Sheppard is most closely associated with Cork City, with whom he won two FAI Cups and the 2017 Premier Division title. He also won the 2011 league title with Shamrock Rovers, and was part of the Rovers team that beat Partizan Belgrade in 2011 to qualify for the Europa League group stages. 

After four years with Cork between 2015 and 2019, he spent what proved to be his final season as a footballer with Shelbourne. 

“I’d like to thank all the managers, coaches, back room teams and players I have had the pleasure to work with”, continued Sheppard’s statement. “I have made numerous friends for life and have made some unforgettable memories. From a magic night in Belgrade to winnings cup finals in the Aviva, not to mention some great nights in-between.

“Lastly I’d like to thank the fans. From the jeers of away fans, to the cheers of the home. Last year showed me without fans footballs nothing. Excited for the next chapter in my life and looking forward to watching LOI games this coming season.”

