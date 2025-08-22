Republic of Ireland international Kasey McAteer joins Ipswich from Leicester

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Kasey McAteer has joined Ipswich Town from Leicester for an undisclosed fee.

McAteer has signed a four-year contract at Portman Road, running until the summer of 2029.

The 23-year-old was part of the Foxes side which won promotion to the Premier League in 2023/24 and has won six caps for the Republic of Ireland. He will wear the number 20 shirt under Fermanagh-born manager Kieran McKenna.

McAteer becomes the fifth Irish international at Ipswich where he will join Dara O’Shea, Sammie Szmodics, Chiedozie Ogbene and Jack Taylor.

“I’m delighted to be here and can’t wait to get started,” Kasey said.

Advertisement

“It’s a very attractive project which is being built here and I want to add myself to that. I’ve been to Ipswich as an away player and I know how good the support is. As soon as I heard Ipswich were interested it was the only move I wanted to make.

“The aim is to get promoted again and that’s what we will push for every day. I want to be a part of that and I aspire to be the best version of myself, which is something I will be looking to bring to the squad.”

“I’m excited to get to work with the boys and the staff and I can’t wait to meet the fans.”

📰 We're delighted to confirm the signing of Kasey McAteer, who joins from Leicester City for an undisclosed fee.



Kasey has signed a deal which will keep him at Portman Road until the summer of 2029. ✍️ — Ipswich Town (@IpswichTown) August 22, 2025

McAteer spent the second half of the 2021/22 season on loan at Forest Green Rovers in League Two, making nine appearances to help the Gloucestershire club win promotion as champions.

He went out on loan to AFC Wimbledon the following season, where he made 18 appearances during the second half of the campaign, before his breakthrough season at Leicester in 2023/24. McAteer made 26 appearances and scored seven goals during that campaign.

He made his Ireland debut in last September’s Nations League defeat to England, and scored his first international goal in a Man of the Match performance against Senegal in June.