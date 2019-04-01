British boxer suspended and has purse withheld pending hearing after biting incident

BRITISH HEAVYWEIGHT BOXER Kash Ali has had his fighter’s licence suspended and his purse withheld pending a hearing by the British Boxing Board of Control after he was disqualified for biting compatriot David Price in the ring on Saturday night.

Ali’s case will be heard by the organisation’s Central Area Council on 13 April.

The 27-year-old was pelted with drinks as he departed Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena, and may now face a lengthy suspension by the BBBofC and be forced to forego his purse, which is understood to be in the region of £20,000. He will still receive expenses, however.

Price, 35, led on the judges’ scorecards at the time of the stoppage, which came two minutes and 20 seconds into the fifth round.

The Liverpudlian former Olympic bronze medalist landed a thudding right hand which rocked Birmingham’s Ali, who had won all of his 15 previous fights. Ali then wrestled Price to the ground where he was clearly seen to bite the larger man’s torso.

Price was seen to clearly sport a bitemark on the left side of his torso following Saturday's encounter. Source: Peter Byrne

Referee Mark Lyson had already deducted from Ali a point for rabbit punching and immediately disqualified him from the contest following the biting incident.

Price had accused Ali of biting on more than one occasion during what was scheduled to be a 10-round contest.

