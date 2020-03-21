Flood kicks a brace as unbeaten Fremantle steam on

Kate Flood of the Dockers leaves the field injured during the AFLW semi final 4 match between Fremantle and Gold Coast Suns.

LOUTH’S KATE FLOOD scored two goals as unbeaten Fremantle easily accounted for an outclassed Gold Coast side in a bruising AFLW semi-final earlier.

The Dockers sent an ominous message to the rest of the league while sealing an impressive 70-point victory at Fremantle Oval.

The AFLW’s last two rounds of regular season games have been scrapped amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis and replaced with a new three-week, six-team finals series.

Elsewhere, Mayo native Aileen Gilroy helped North Melbourne to the preliminary final as they snatched victory over a dogged Collingwood side.

The Kangaroos reeled in their opponents to win 34 to 32 win at Ikon Park.

Cora Staunton kicked a goal in the Giants’ clash with Melbourne — without their Dublin duo of Sinead Goldrick and Niamh McEvoy, of course — but the Mayo great saw her side lose out.

The Sydney outfit looked in complete control in the last quarter with a 15-point advantage but were ultimately caught by the Demons.