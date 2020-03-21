This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 21 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Flood kicks a brace as unbeaten Fremantle steam on

There was plenty of Irish representation in what is a revamped AFLW season this morning.

By The42 Team Saturday 21 Mar 2020, 11:31 AM
7 minutes ago 86 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5053570
Kate Flood of the Dockers leaves the field injured during the AFLW semi final 4 match between Fremantle and Gold Coast Suns.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Kate Flood of the Dockers leaves the field injured during the AFLW semi final 4 match between Fremantle and Gold Coast Suns.
Kate Flood of the Dockers leaves the field injured during the AFLW semi final 4 match between Fremantle and Gold Coast Suns.
Image: AAP/PA Images

LOUTH’S KATE FLOOD scored two goals as unbeaten Fremantle easily accounted for an outclassed Gold Coast side in a bruising AFLW semi-final earlier.

The Dockers sent an ominous message to the rest of the league while sealing an impressive 70-point victory at Fremantle Oval.

The AFLW’s last two rounds of regular season games have been scrapped amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis and replaced with a new three-week, six-team finals series.

Elsewhere, Mayo native Aileen Gilroy helped North Melbourne to the preliminary final as they snatched victory over a dogged Collingwood side.

The Kangaroos reeled in their opponents to win 34 to 32 win at Ikon Park.

Cora Staunton kicked a goal in the Giants’ clash with Melbourne — without their Dublin duo of Sinead Goldrick and Niamh McEvoy, of course — but the Mayo great saw her side lose out.

The Sydney outfit looked in complete control in the last quarter with a 15-point advantage but were ultimately caught by the Demons. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie