Kate O'Connor named 2025 Sportswoman of the Year

KATE O’CONNOR HAS been named The Irish Times/Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year for 2025.
O’Connor won silver in the heptathlon at the World Championships in Tokyo, capping a stunning season in which she medalled in all four major championships she entered and became the first Irish athlete to podium in a senior multi-event.
The Dundalk-based 25-year-old broke barriers and smashed records across a glittering 2025, as she secured pentathlon bronze and silver at the European and World Indoor Championships respectively, and heptathlon gold at the World University Games.
O’Connor, who is coached by her father Michael, won a share of The Irish Times Sportswoman of the Month award for March alongside Sarah Healy, and landed the overall prize this afternoon.
Mayo legend Cora Staunton was presented with the Outstanding Contribution to Sport Award. Staunton is best known for her Gaelic football and AFLW exploits, while she also starred in soccer and rugby.
O’Connor, Staunton and all the monthly winners were honoured at a ceremony in Dublin’s Shelbourne Hotel this afternoon.
