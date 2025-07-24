Ireland's Kate O'Connor wins gold at World University Games

IRELAND’S KATE O’CONNOR has won gold in the women’s heptathlon at the World University Games in Bochum, Germany.

The Dundalk native was all but assured of triumphing before tonight’s climactic 800m.

And a second-place finish in a time of 2.10.46, a new personal best, confirmed her gold medal success.

She had held a 373-point lead after six of seven events, with Australia’s Emelia Surch and Hungary’s Szabina Szűcs her closest rivals.

The runners-up spot in the 800m meant O’Connor finished with an overall tally of 6,487 points, eclipsing her 2021 national record (6,297)

O’Connor becomes the fifth Irish gold medallist at the competition after Ronnie Delany (1961), Niall Bruton (1991), Sonia O’Sullivan (1991) and Thomas Barr (2015).

It continues a remarkable year for the Ulster University athlete.

In addition to tonight’s feat, in 2025, she won a silver medal at the World Indoors and a bronze at the European Indoors.

