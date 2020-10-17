Kildare youngster Phelan earns sensational stoppage win over previously unbeaten German champion

KILDARE’S KATELYNN PHELAN was, on paper at least, up against it as she travelled to Bavaria to face the also-unbeaten and more experienced Jessica Schadko [8-0, 2KOs] in just her fourth outing as a professional, but the Lilywhite youngster came good on her and her team’s predictions as she battered the reigning German champion into submission in her own backyard.

Phelan, 20, tore into her opponent, 19, from first bell as promised. It took her just five rounds — or 10 minutes — to beat all of the fight out of Schadko, who retired in her corner before the start of the sixth.

The former Irish underage amateur standout will take home with her three minor world titles, including the WBC ‘Youth’ strap, but far more important are the opportunities that should now beckon for the Boxing Ireland-promoted prospect following tonight’s victory.

What made it all the more remarkable was the fact that it took place in Schadko’s own CPI Gym in Donauwouerth, a suburb of Munich. Phelan couldn’t have been in the ‘away’ corner to any greater extent but from the first bell, only one of the protagonists appeared to be at home in the heat of battle.

Phelan’s trainer, Niall Barrett, had set out his stall in the lead-up to tonight’s contest: if it was to go the distance, it would likely end in heartbreak from an Irish perspective. So, Team Phelan’s plan was to fight at an ungodly pace and drag the more professionally seasoned Schadko into deep waters wherein she might wind up reconsidering her own career choice.

And well she might after enduring the brunt of Phelan throughout five one-sided, destructive rounds.

Phelan and her team celebrate their sensational win in Bavaria.

Phelan was electrifying in attack, backing Schadko up from the first second and unleashing furious flurries and power shots off either hand which almost immediately bereaved the ringside home faithful of their vocals.

Schadko bit down and found some early success in the second round but it was merely a brief reprieve, with Phelan retaining her composure and continuing her onslaught into the third.

Rounds four and five were even more conclusive, with Phelan letting loose and bouncing Schadko’s head in different directions as she pressured her against the ropes. At the end of the fifth, Phelan was up 40-36(x2) and 39-37 on the official juges’ scorecards and the writing was well and truly on the wall.

Thankfully for Schadko, her corner read it. Phelan’s team erupted as the Germans conceded defeat — a first taste of it for their own highly regarded starlet.

Trainer Barrett, who competed in and completed RTÉ’s Hell Week earlier this year, had absolutely nailed not only his fighter’s physical preparation but his pre-fight prediction, and Phelan had masterfully executed their gameplan to move to 4-0[1KO], the female professional boxing world now her oyster.

It’s a result which will turn the heads of the top dogs at 140 and 147 pounds. If they didn’t know beforehand, they’ll know now that Kildare’s Katelynn Phelan is on their tails.