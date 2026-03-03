Katie McCabe confirms 'interest' as Arsenal exit speculation ramps up

KATIE MCCABE HAS revealed “interest” from other clubs as she nears the end of her contract at Arsenal.

The Irish captain is reportedly likely to leave the Gunners this summer after over a decade as her contract expires at the end of the season.

McCabe has spent 11 years at the Gunners, winning every title possible with the North London club including the Champions League, WSL and Fifa Women’s Champions Cup.

The 30-year-old left-back has been a permanent fixture in the team in recent seasons, a consistent force and a fan favourite. She should have no shortage of options if she leaves on a free transfer, with WSL rivals and several NWSL clubs believed to be interested.

“Yes, there’s been interest,” McCabe confirmed. “I’m into my last my last six months (of contract) so technically you’re allowed to speak to others. I’m not part of those conversations. I’ve left those to my agent but there has been interest.

“Obviously my full focus is on these games coming up with Ireland. The Arsenal fans know how committed I am to them and to the club. I think I’ve shown that over the last 10 years. I’ve given absolutely everything. But in terms of where I’ll be at, I’m going to see out the next few months and then go from there.”

Ireland’s opening 2027 World Cup qualifier against France at Tallaght Stadium tonight demands her entire attention currently.

McCabe is relishing a huge test against an “exceptional team” as she prepares for another head-to-head duel with Lyon winger Kadidiatou Diani, who she got the better of in the Champions League semi-finals last year.

Asked where Diani ranks among individual opponents, the Dubliner said: “She is right up there for sure. She is a fantastic player; strong, direct, quick. She has got it all in terms of what you want a top-class winger to be. We’ve had a couple of battles, I’ll be ready for it.”

McCabe also fielded questions on the Irish men’s team drawing Israel in the Nations League amid widespread calls to boycott the fixture. FAI CEO David Courell spoke to Carla Ward’s women’s side about the situation in recent days.

“It was important for David to come in and address the team about everything around these games, and to be honest and transparent with us as a team,” said McCabe. “If we were going back a few years ago with the FAI, we wouldn’t have been having those conversations.

“Look, we know it is not right on a human level what is going on over there in Gaza. Everyone in Ireland would agree with that, I think, and everyone outside of Ireland would agree with that.

“But for us from a professional point of view, it is a men’s fixture, it is a men’s game. We don’t have much say on those types of issues. But we absolutely sympathise with everything that is going on in Palestine, of course as a team and as people in Ireland. I know my team-mates are very passionate about it, as I am myself.

“Look it is a tricky one because it is a men’s fixture. It is nothing we can get into too much and I’m sure it will be difficult for the lads to get into it as well. It is football at the end of the day and they have to be professional and represent their country when being asked.”

On the prospect of her side potentially drawing Israel in the World Cup play-offs later this year, McCabe added: “Look, it’s hypothetical at the minute. Hopefully we qualify directly!”

Kick-off at Tallaght Stadium tonight is 7.30pm, with the action live on RTÉ 2. Netherlands and Poland face off in the group’s other game, with Ireland then travelling to face the Dutch in Utrecht on Saturday.