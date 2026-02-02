Katie McCabe in line for Arsenal exit as part of squad overhaul

KATIE McCABE APPEARS to be on the way out of Arsenal as the reigning Women’s Champions League holders prepare a squad overhaul this summer.

The 30-year-old was central to that success on the European stage but her time in north London is set to come to an end 11 years after joining from Shelbourne.

A report in the Guardian states the Republic of Ireland captain held “very respectable discussions” about her future and that the expectation was that no new deal would be offered at the end of the current campaign.

Arsenal are currently in talks with Barcelona’s Ona Batlle – four years younger than McCabe – to take on the left back role.

The Dubliner is reported to have interest from rival clubs in the Women’s Super League and National Women’s Soccer League in the United States, with her desire to continue her career at the top level and challenging for trophies.