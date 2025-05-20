REPUBLIC OF IRELAND head coach Carla Ward is hoping Katie McCabe arrives to international camp next week with a Champions League winners’ medal.

The Ireland captain is a key cog of the Arsenal team contesting their first European final since 2007 on Saturday.

The Gunners face back-to-back champions Barcelona in the decider in Lisbon [KO 3pm Irish time, live on TNT Sports 1], with McCabe looking to follow in the footsteps of Irish trio Emma Byrne, Ciara Grant and Yvonne Tracy, who won with the club 18 years ago.

Asked if she had spoken to McCabe ahead of the game, as she announced her squad for the Nations League finale against Türkiye and Slovenia this morning, Ward said:

“I have, and I will be again, no doubt. I think she’ll be returning (to Ireland camp in Istanbul) maybe two or three days late, let’s hope they win it.

“Let’s hope that they do the job and she comes in with a nice medal which will hopefully put her in a good position to then help us with these two games.

“We wish her well, we wish the whole squad well. I think they’ve done tremendously well and I think the turning point for me was probably beating Real Madrid (in the quarter-final) in the manner they did. At that point, I’m thinking, ‘They can win it here’.”

“No matter what, it’s an unbelievable achievement to get to where they’ve got to.”

“A large group of Irish players” are going to support McCabe in the showpiece at the Estádio José Alvalade, before taking a direct flight from Lisbon to Istanbul to report for camp on Sunday. Win, lose or draw, the skipper will belatedly join the squad in Türkiye after returning to London with Arsenal.

American-born A-League striker Erin Healy is the new Ireland recruit, while retiring centurion Louise Quinn was another headline inclusion. Ward revealed she asked the FAI for a 24th player: the defensive stalwart is available for this double-header and the June friendlies against USA before calling time on her professional career.

“She’s made it very, very clear that she’s fit, she’s firing. I’ve had her Birmingham manager on to me telling me the same thing. She’ll turn up, she’ll train, there’s competition for everybody.

“She’s desperate to represent her country one more time. I can’t tell her, I’ve been honest. It’s not necessarily nailed on. She’s got to earn the right to be selected for these games, but she’s in with a chance, like everybody else.”

Carla Ward speaking to the media this morning. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Helping to fill a leadership void after other retirements is one key reason for her return — and while Ward would like Quinn to be involved in some capacity after she hangs up her boots, the Wicklow native has not revealed what is next.

“What Lou can help us with is not just about on the pitch, it’s off the pitch. We’ve been doing a lot of work around how do we develop these next young leaders, how do we bring that out of them, and Lou’s going to play a big part in that. I’ve had a lot of conversations with her around how she can help that, how she can guide and nurture some of these younger players. Lou’s job in this next camp is far bigger than being just a footballer.”

Ward, meanwhile, said the departure of Hannah Dingley as FAI Head of Women and Girls’ Football is “disappointing” on a personal level. The Welsh native will leave this summer after a year in the role, joining Manchester City as Girls’ Head of Academy.

“It’s disappointing for me, I’ve known Hannah a long time. I was Hannah’s captain many years ago. She’s somebody that I’ve known a very long time, a very, very, very good person.

“She sits opposite me in the FAI so I usually get her around the tactics board, I’ll miss that of course. She’s got a wonderful opportunity at Manchester City and I wish her well. For me, it’s a big loss personally.”

Dingley’s exit comes weeks after the FAI announced Marc Canham’s departure as chief football officer. His deputy, Shane Robinson, was yesterday appointed as interim technical director.

“It’s a big loss,” Ward added on Canham. “He has recruited me. I’m on the phone to him every day trying to knock down doors. I always want more, Marc’s helped me with that.

“I think it’s going to be important, the person who comes in has to be a football person. I’ve been honest about that, it’s gotta be somebody who’s also going to be as supportive of the women as Marc has been.”