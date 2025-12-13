The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Katie McCabe on target with spectacular effort as Arsenal beat Everton
KATIE McCABE SCORED a spectacular goal to help Arsenal to a 3-1 win away to Everton at Goodison Park today.
The win moved Arsenal up to second, where they will stay for the day at least with third place Chelsea and Manchester United in fourth not in action until tomorrow.
McCabe’s goal came after 10 minutes, a trademark left-footed strike from distance after she pounced on a defensive clearance.
More to follow . . .
