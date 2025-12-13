More Stories
Katie McCabe on target with spectacular effort as Arsenal beat Everton

Win moves Gunners up to second place in WSL.
3.20pm, 13 Dec 2025

KATIE McCABE SCORED a spectacular goal to help Arsenal to a 3-1 win away to Everton at Goodison Park today. 

The win moved Arsenal up to second, where they will stay for the day at least with third place Chelsea and Manchester United in fourth not in action until tomorrow. 

McCabe’s goal came after 10 minutes, a trademark left-footed strike from distance after she pounced on a defensive clearance. 

More to follow . . .   

