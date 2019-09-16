This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 16 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Katie Taylor to headline 21,000-capacity Manchester Arena on 2 November

The Irish icon will top a bill across the water, with tickets available on StubHub from midday on Tuesday.

By Gavan Casey Monday 16 Sep 2019, 9:33 PM
44 minutes ago 4,364 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4812237
Image: Sky Sports Boxing
Image: Sky Sports Boxing

IN A LANDMARK development for women’s professional boxing, undisputed 135-pound world champion Katie Taylor [14-0, 6KOs] will headline at the 21,000 Manchester Arena on 2 November.

The Matchroom Boxing card, which will also feature local hero and former headliner Anthony Crolla as well as up-and-coming former British Olympian Joshua Buatsi, will be broadcast live on Sky Sports (non-pay-per-view).

Full details, including her opponent, will be announced at press conference at the Principal Hotel in Manchester on Tuesday. The42 has long understood that Taylor will temporarily move up to 140 pounds to challenge Dominican-born Greek WBO champion Christina Linardatou [12-1, 6KOs] in a bid to become a two-weight world champion.

ktm The fight poster.

Linardatou’s sole defeat came in a unanimous decision at the hands of recent Taylor opponent Delfine Persoon in a WBC world-title meeting in 2016, but the 31-year-old has since herself climbed up a division to take world honours.

Her manager, Brian Cohen, recently told Irish-boxing.com that Taylor should expect an ‘Ali-Frazier’-type war should she meet his fighter in the middle, describing Linardatou as a “bloodthirsty savage.”

If successful, Taylor would then likely pursue women’s superfights with Amanda Serrano and Delfine Persoon back down at 135 pounds. But her team also have an eye on an unprecedented undisputed title at a second weight, 140, where former opponent Jessica McCaskill holds most of the remaining chips.

Tickets will be available on StubHub from Tuesday at 12pm. They’re priced £40, £60, £100 and £250.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie