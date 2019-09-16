Katie Taylor to headline 21,000-capacity Manchester Arena on 2 November

IN A LANDMARK development for women’s professional boxing, undisputed 135-pound world champion Katie Taylor [14-0, 6KOs] will headline at the 21,000 Manchester Arena on 2 November.

The Matchroom Boxing card, which will also feature local hero and former headliner Anthony Crolla as well as up-and-coming former British Olympian Joshua Buatsi, will be broadcast live on Sky Sports (non-pay-per-view).

Full details, including her opponent, will be announced at press conference at the Principal Hotel in Manchester on Tuesday. The42 has long understood that Taylor will temporarily move up to 140 pounds to challenge Dominican-born Greek WBO champion Christina Linardatou [12-1, 6KOs] in a bid to become a two-weight world champion.

The fight poster.

Linardatou’s sole defeat came in a unanimous decision at the hands of recent Taylor opponent Delfine Persoon in a WBC world-title meeting in 2016, but the 31-year-old has since herself climbed up a division to take world honours.

Her manager, Brian Cohen, recently told Irish-boxing.com that Taylor should expect an ‘Ali-Frazier’-type war should she meet his fighter in the middle, describing Linardatou as a “bloodthirsty savage.”

If successful, Taylor would then likely pursue women’s superfights with Amanda Serrano and Delfine Persoon back down at 135 pounds. But her team also have an eye on an unprecedented undisputed title at a second weight, 140, where former opponent Jessica McCaskill holds most of the remaining chips.

Tickets will be available on StubHub from Tuesday at 12pm. They’re priced £40, £60, £100 and £250.