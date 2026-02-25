Katie Taylor to retire after summer fight in Dublin

KATIE TAYLOR HAS confirmed her intention to retire from boxing following a final fight in Dublin this summer.

Taylor had previously outlined that this year would likely be her last in the ring, but the Bray woman has now confirmed she plans to end her career with a home fight in Ireland.

Details of that fight are yet to be finalised, but the 39-year-old hopes her farewell bout can take place in Croke Park.

“We’re still trying to figure the details out but I do have one more fight this year,” Taylor told RTÉ Sport.

“It’s kind of like my retirement fight. It has been an amazing journey, the whole lot of it, over these last 20 years.

I have had the highs and low. It has been an incredible, remarkable career and I always wanted to end it here in Ireland.

“That’s what we’re hoping and preparing for, to have one last fight. It is going to be an amazing celebration.

“I just want to fight in Dublin to end my career. Obviously we’re still hoping for Croke Park, we’re hanging on to a bit of hope that it can happen. If it doesn’t happen there are plenty of options there. I have obviously fought in the 3Arena a couple of times, the Aviva Stadium is also there. Croke Park would the top of the list.

“Fighting my last fight in our most iconic arena, how special would that be? I think it would be absolutely remarkable if I was able to do that. I’m not sure if it is going to happen or not.

“Either way, I’ll be ending my career here and I’m very, very excited about that.”